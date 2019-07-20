The Weekly Wrap-Up for July 14-20, 2019 on Photofocus
Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Weekly Wrap-Up

The Weekly Wrap-Up: July 14-20, 2019

Photofocus articles that caught my eye this week are one from Julie Powel on a D.I.Y. backlight setup, a first look at the new 61MP Sony camera by Bryan Esler, retouching photos with a vertical monitor with Erin Holmstead, a close look at our redesign by the man who did it, Bryan Esler and last but not least I answer a question about the cover of a magazine published 50 years ago. Cheers!

Creating a D.I.Y. lightbox - Try this fun afternoon project — you just need a sheet of white acrylic (mine is 900mm x 600mm) — but it does not need
Sony introduces 61-megapixel a7R IV camera - This morning, Sony introduced its latest camera, the a7R IV. Packing a 35mm full-frame 61-megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, the camera features 15-stop
I edit vertically, don’t you? - You heard me, right folks, I edit on a vertical screen and yes it’s as crazy as it sounds. However, for a portrait photographer like
Inside the Photofocus redesign: Articles and comments - As we continue to make improvements to the new Photofocus.com, I wanted to draw your attention to a few different features. This comes after a
Time magazine and the moon. Photo illustration by Kevin Ames for Photofocus Why was a painting of the moon landing on the cover of Time? - Fifty years ago, today, July 20, 1969, the whole world paused to watch a really fuzzy video in black and white of Neil Armstrong stepping

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Sony introduces 61-megapixel a7R IV camera

Sony introduces 61-megapixel a7R IV camera

Creating a D.I.Y. lightbox

Creating a D.I.Y. lightbox

Weekly Wrap-Up: July 7-13, 2019

Weekly Wrap-Up: July 7-13, 2019

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.