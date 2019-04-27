The Weekly Wrap-Up: April 21-28, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up features articles from the last 7 days of Photofocus. This time, Michèle Grenier continues her mirrorless quest with “The Final Round”, Julie Powell explores lighting for still lifes, Erin Holmstead chronicles her journey in becoming an artist, Marie Tartar takes us to the birthing waters of Humpback whales and Mike Hagen compares the Decade mini tripod base to the venerable Platypod. All in all, it was a great week of information and inspiration here on Photofocus!
