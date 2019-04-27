The Weekly Wrap-Up: April 21-28, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up features articles from the last 7 days of Photofocus. This time, Michèle Grenier continues her mirrorless quest with “The Final Round”, Julie Powell explores lighting for still lifes, Erin Holmstead chronicles her journey in becoming an artist, Marie Tartar takes us to the birthing waters of Humpback whales and Mike Hagen compares the Decade mini tripod base to the venerable Platypod. All in all, it was a great week of information and inspiration here on Photofocus!

Will I switch from DSLR to Mirrorless? The final round - I’ve now been playing around with the Sony a9 and the Olympus OM-D E-M1X for a few weeks and gotten to know them quite a bit better. I shot sports photographs in all kinds of lighting conditions (the good, the bad and the really crappy ones). This article sums up my experience with both cameras…

A look at lighting for still life photography - (Editor’s note: This guest article is by Julie Powell who lives in Narre Warren, Victoria, Australia. She is an award-winning still life photographer who loves to share her passion for this genre with others. She also loves helping other photographers learn this part of the craft. See more of her work on her website. Enjoy!) Do you struggle…

No one ever told me I could become an artist - I have a confession: School was incredibly hard for me and I actually hated it most of the time. There were, however, a few classes that I really liked and excelled at like Anatomy, Art and History. Looking back on it now I realize a lot had to do with the fact that my Anatomy…

The Traveling Photographer: Humpback whale tales — topside lessons, part one - I recently spent a week swimming and snorkeling with humpback whales. While we were scanning the horizon from our skiff, looking for telltale blows, we had many opportunities to witness and photograph their topside behaviors. It was a treat to see and a challenge to photograph. I learned many lessons, which may be useful to…