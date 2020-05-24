Every Sunday we highlight some of our best finds from across the web for photographers. Here are this week’s favorites.

Main Street in America: 62 photos that show how COVID-19 changed the look of everyday life

Esquire

In this photo essay, Esquire highlights work by 17 photographers that showcase how COVID-19 has changed the look of otherwise buzzing downtowns.

Photographers like Pete Souza, Andrew Hetherington and Misty Kealer capture big and small cities, including Atlanta, New Orleans, Madison and more. What’s captured is a wonderful documentary of everyday life across America. Read more >

Lead photo by Damon Casarez

A Millennial Voice: Katt Wilkins — photography’s saving grace

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun

New Jersey-based photographer Katt Wilkins is interviewed about the adjustments she’s been forced to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She discusses her struggles with depression, anxiety, OCD and more, and how photography has helped her cope. Read more >