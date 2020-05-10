Every Sunday we highlight some of our best finds from across the web for photographers. Here are this week’s favorites.

Coronavirus: Photographers’ children’s lives in lockdown

BBC News

The BBC talks with photographs taken for Unicef UK, which coordinated a photo essay showcasing life inside photographers’ households. The images “show the constrained and resourceful way activities are being carried out in households, including home-schooling, exercise and playtime.” Read more >

Lead photo by Karel Prinsloo for Unicef UK

Night light

Arthur Cauty

In this short video, Arthur Cauty explores the night sky during the Coronavirus pandemic. All of the footage — with the exception of the time-lapse shots — are still images, with motion being added in post-processing. What results is a very interesting view of the world at night, showcasing some amazing imagery from Arches National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Dunraven Bay and more. Learn more >

Arthur also has a wonderful video that showcases his. hometown of Bristol, CT during the lockdown.

Photographer uses FaceTime to shoot portraits of his friends under lockdown

CNN Style

CNN highlights Gary Furrow, who has been performing virtual photoshoots by using Apple’s FaceTime app. He connects with each person through FaceTime, and then takes a photo of his screen with his phone. From there, he uses Photoshop to turn the photograph into a black and white, grainy images.

“I knew all along that it wasn’t going to be the sharpest images,” he told CNN. “I wanted it to look sort of like old film, or old surveillance, or something.” Read more >

This year’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers produced their work in the midst of danger

Poynter

Poynter recognizes the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalists for photography, including Tom Fox, Dieu-Nalio Chery and Rebecca Blackwell. Many of this year’s winners captured photographs in the middle of a war zone or active crime.

The winner of this year’s breaking news Pulitzer — the staff of Reuters — was recognized for their “wide-ranging and illuminating photographs of Hong Kong as citizens protests infringement of their civil liberties and defended the region’s autonomy by the Chinese government.

Also recognized were Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press, who captured images in the contested territory of Kashmir. Read more >