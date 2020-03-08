In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, Inuit people are captured through a project that spans the globe, a photographer is spotlighted for his optical illusions, contemporary American portraits are highlighted and Americana takes a front seat with Stephen Shore’s latest book.

A nomadic start to photographing Inuit culture across countries

Brian Adams embarks on a journey to photograph Inuit people in many of the circumpolar countries across the globe. He started his project, “Ilatka: The Inuit Word For My Relatives” in 2018, with photography taking place in Alaska and Canada.

“I liked the idea of traveling in the footsteps of our ancestors,” Adams tells NPR. Throughout his project, Adams tries to find family ties and language similarities that connect Inuit people across the world. He documents the Inuit people through both posed and candid portraits, as well as highlighting everyday life objects. Read more >

A photographer uses optical illusions to create images you won’t believe are real

Tiago Silva’s photography, which focuses on capturing surreal images, is highlighted by Insider. The Portugal-based photographer offers a different view on the world, capturing scenes that often look as if they are composited in Photoshop. But his images are quite the contrary, involving forced perspective. Read more >

Shirin Neshat: Unraveling the American dream

Iranian-based Shirin Neshat is profiled, who has recently completed works that highlight contemporary American moments through black and white portraits. Neshat’s photographs are currently on display at Goodman Gallery in London, and are part of her “Land of Dreams” project. Read more >

A legendary photographer kept these photos unseen for decades, until now

The Post puts the spotlight on Stephen Shore and his latest book, “Transparencies: Small Camera Works 1971-1979.” The book gives a different view into the production of Shore’s “Uncommon Places,” considered to be once of his iconic works that captures the American experience.

While Shore’s “Uncommon Places” was photographed using large format cameras, “Transparencies” features photographs made with the 35mm film format, making for “results [that] are less formal and more akin to snapshots.” Read more >