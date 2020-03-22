In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, National Geographic highlights the Coronavirus outbreak in Iran, a parents’ goodbyes are captured and a one-of-a-kind sea creature gets its story told.

In Iran, ‘It was like a scary movie.’ Coronavirus has forced Iran to take a hard pause

National Geographic

While Coronavirus is continuing to spread in the U.S., National Geographic spotlights Iran and how the country is handling the outbreak. “The new normal,” as author and photographer Newsha Tavakolian calls it, is something that’s spreading across the globe.

Tavakolia showcases several photographs throughout the article, encompassing how the people of Iran are dealing with the Coronavirus. Included are photographs of single people on otherwise empty streets, objects like latex gloves on sidewalks and empty restaurants and playgrounds. Read more >

Lead photo by Newsha Tavakolia, National Geographic

Photographs reveal the unintended beauty of machines

The New Yorker

In this piece, photographer Deanna Dikeman tells a story of her parents through photographs. In a project that spans nearly 30 years, Dikeman captures every instance where she leaves her parents’ home. Serving as a family photo album — as well as a now-published book — she tells the story of her parents as they say goodbye.

Photos are taken from outside her parents’ home, from inside the car, through the window and several other placements. The book, “Leaving and Waving,” puts together each photograph as a sort of memoir, showcasing Dikeman’s parents’ emotions as she pulls out of their driveway. A simple idea, yes, but certainly a meaningful one. Read more >

Photographer spots the world’s only Pink Manta Ray in Australia

My Modern MET

Photographer Kristian Laine tells the story behind his photographs of the world’s only Pink Manta Ray. Captured in 2015, the Pink Manta Ray is nicknamed Inspector Clouseau, in a homage to “The Pink Panther.” The Manta Ray is so unusual that it made Laine think that he had a camera malfunction. “I had no idea there were pink mantas in the world, so I was confused and thought my strobes were broken or doing something weird,” he said. Read more >