In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, Google teams up with museums across the world to offer creativity through virtual tours, while machines are brought to life through the eyes of a photographer. Women in the adult film industry are showcased — not for their work, but for their everyday lives as mothers. Finally, we bring you ASMP’s webinar, titled “Potential Business Ramifications of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” that was held last week.

Stuck at home? These 12 famous museums offer virtual tours you can take on your couch

Travel + Leisure

If you’re looking from a little break from work, virtual museums are a great way to experience some creativity and inspiration. Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with over 500 museums and galleries around the world to bring virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the world’s most famous museums.

Included in the collection are the British Museum in London, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. and several more. See all the museums Google has partnered with, or read more about what the company is doing >

Photographs reveal the unintended beauty of machines

CNN

In this piece by CNN, Alastair Philip Wiper is featured, who photographs factories, laboratories and industrial facilities. The British photographer has put together a new book called “Unintended Beauty,” which features nearly 100 images that focus on a machine’s “colors, textures, symmetrical patterns and converging lines [that] reveal a surprising — if entirely accidental — beauty.” Read more >

Lead photo: A mock-up of the ATLAS detector, part of the Large Hardron Collider at CERN, Switzerland. Photo by Alastair Philip Wiper.

“Porn Moms” by Mary Beth Koeth

British Journal of Photography

Mary Beth Koeth’s latest series is spotlighted, which focuses on women in the adult film industry. Throughout the series, they share their experiences of balancing motherhood and work.

Several mothers are photographed by Koeth, in ways that show their everyday life with their children. One mother — Nickey Huntsman — states, “When I had her, the mothering skills came automatically. Sometimes you just know that you’re made to do something.” Read more >

Potential Business Ramifications of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

ASMP

The American Society of Media Photographers held a free webinar last week with their general counsel, to discuss the potential business ramifications of Coronavirus. The video is a great help to freelancers in the photography industry who have, or anticipate being, impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak.