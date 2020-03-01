In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, the city of Havana, Cuba is highlighted by a street photographer, a photographer documents the Yanomami tribe over five decades and an exhibit featuring work by Joseph Sterling is reviewed.

Avoiding clichés, Sophie Wedgwood turns her lens on Havana

It’s Nice That

Street photographer Sophie Wedgwood has her latest series highlighted. Having recently won the Magnum Photos Emerging Artist Award, Wedgwood focuses on Havana. She avoids the ordinary while exploring daily life in the Cuban city.

“I think the images happened very naturally,” she says in the article. “I’ve always found how we react to different people so interesting.” Read more >

Lead photo by Sophie Wedgwood

Indigenous Brazil: Claudia Andujar and the Yanomami struggle

France 24

France 24 talks to Claudia Andujar, who has helped Brazil’s Yanomami tribe fight for their future through photography. The 89-year-old photographer has spent five decades photographing and campaigning for the Yanomami. Her photographs are a part of an exhibition in Paris through early May, which includes various experiments with photographic techniques as early as 1971, as well as a series of black-and-white portraits of the people.

As a part of her career documenting the Yanomami, Andujar has also helped the tribe fight back, including against gold miners that threaten the tribe’s land and lifestyle.

Joseph Sterling’s mastery of midcentury photographic innovations was both a strength and weakness

Art in America

The work of Joseph Sterling is reviewed in this article by Jeremy Lybarger for Art in America. Sterling’s work is a part of a recent exhibit by Stephen Daiter, which showcases unseen prints from Sterling’s archive.

While Sterling died in 2010, he was well-known for being a versatile documentary photographer in Chicago. The exhibit features several black-and-white images, most from the 1950s. Read more >