Every Sunday we highlight some of our best finds from across the web for photographers. Here are some of our most notable finds.

Ontario photographer uses squirrels as stars of backyard photo sessions

CBS Evening News

Photographers across the globe have found different ways to be creative during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Daryl Granger, he’s found some uniqueness right in his own backyard — squirrels.

Based in Ontario, Granger is known for his imaginative portraits. After doing some observing in his backyard, he created a miniature set for the squirrels — everything from a market to a peanut butter factory. He stocked them full of nuts, making the squirrels go, well, “nuts.” What results is a creative lifelike scene that lets Granger practice his craft in a rather unique way.

Lead photo by Daryl Granger

17 powerful pictures of the protests through the eyes of black photographers

BuzzFeed News

With protests continuing to occur across the country following the death of George Floyd, several photographers have captured scenes of the protests that many cities are having. What follows in this BuzzFeed News article are several photos from black photographers, taken everywhere from New York City and Atlanta to Austin, TX and Los Angeles. The photographs are rather powerful, not only featuring protesters with signs, but also protesters up close with police and police cars lit on fire. Read more >