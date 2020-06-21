Every Sunday we highlight some of our best finds from across the web for photographers. Here are some of our most notable finds.

How 70 Black photographers see America

Fast Company

Fast Company writes about a new initiative that launched Friday — See In Black — which features 70 images by Black photographers across the United States. Photographs from the project are available for $100 each, with prints being created by Artifact Uprising. Profits will be donated to five organizations that focus on civil rights.

“We’re photographers who are also living through the Black experience in America, and those two things cannot be separated,” said co-founder Joshua Kissi. Read more >

When crime photography started to see color

The Atlantic

A new book — “The Atmosphere of Crime, 1957” — highlights work by Gordon Parks. Parks was Life magazine’s only black photographer for 20 years, and was assigned to spend six weeks in four major cities in America to capture photographs of urban crime.

He describes his assignment, “I rode with detectives through shadowy districts, climbed fire escapes, broke through windows and doors with them. Brutality was rampant. Violent death showed up from dawn to dawn.”

Parks’ photographs revolutionized how crime was viewed to the country, and also exposed issues between race and law enforcement, poverty and mass incarceration. The book offers a reproduction of the original Life magazine article, and totals 300 images taken by Parks for the assignment. Read more >

Lead photo by Gordon Parks

The afterlife of George Floyd: A portfolio by photographer Eli Reed

The Cut

Eli Reed — the first Black photographer to join Magnum Photos — has been capturing the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. Instead of focusing on the protests, Reed has focused on telling the story of Floyd, by capturing his funeral and memorials. He focuses on the people present, giving life to the otherwise somber atmosphere. Read more >