Word’s best space photos: 11 shortlisted images for Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020

Forbes

Thirty-five images have been shortlisted for the Royal Observatory’s Insight Investment Authority Photographer of the Year for 2020. Over 5,200 images were submitted from photographers that spanned almost 70 countries. Photographs are broken up into nine categories, including skyscapes, aurorae, people and space, our sun, our moon and more. Read more >

Lear photo by Sebastian Voltmer

The North Face is launching a virtual summer camp with expert photographers, artists, climbers and explorers

Travel + Leisure

With a lot of summer camps canceled due to COVID-19, The North Face is giving kids the opportunity to experience camp — albeit in a virtual environment. The company is bringing together athletes from The North Face global team for two free weeks of online and offline programming. The company says that kids will get to experience the “wonders of exploration and other relatable education on a diverse range of topics and skills.”

Included in the program is climber, photographer and Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Jimmy Chin. Beginning July 20, he’ll lead a week one seminar on adventure photography, where kids will get a “crash course in snapping epic shots and learning t make their own pinhole cameras.” Read more >

The Black photographer making history at Vanity Fair

The New York Times

The New York Times reports on Dario Calmese, the first Black photographer to photograph the cover of Vanity Fair. In an image meant to serve as a protest, Calmese photographed Viola Davis. The photograph was inspired by an 1863 portrait of an enslaved man, titled “The Scourged Back.”

Throughout the piece, Calmese talks about the recreation of the original portrait, and the inspiration for him to do so.

Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones is also interviewed about her efforts to include more diversity in the magazine. She noted in her July-August editor’s letter that in the 35 years before she was named editor, the magazine only published 17 solo covers featuring Black people. as of Tuesday, Jones had published eight since she took over two and a half years ago, along with two covers featuring interracial married couples. Read more >