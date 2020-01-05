In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, we highlight photographs from Australia’s wildfires and show you how to build a digital camera with a DIY image sensor. Then we showcase a photographer who photographs rarely viewed animals, and finally, we look back at notable photographers who lost their lives in 2019.

Latest photos of the devastating Australian bushfires

BBC

The wildfires across Australia spread to devastating proportions over the past week, now circumferencing over 12 million acres burned — equivalent to the size of U.S. states Vermont and New Hampshire combined. Sadly, the fires have also killed 23 people.

Photofocus’ own Julie Powell is from Australia, and had this to say:

“We are all heartbroken over the loss of lives and livelihoods, the loss of stock and native animals, as well as those poor people who have lost everything. It is heartbreaking to see so many suffering and displaced. We are also thankful to the brave men and women fighting the fires, mostly volunteers who have even lost their own homes to help others.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires in Australia. Start reading >

How to build a digital camera with a DIY image sensor by hand

No Film School

No Film School highlights a video by Sean Hodgins about how he made the “digiObscura,” a hand-made digital camera. Sean made the camera by using 3D-printed parts, a custom image sensor and a broken Canon lens. Start reading >

This photographer goes to the ends of the Earth to capture rarely viewed animals

Smithsonian Magazine

Andrea Michelson of Smithsonian Magazine highlights Roie Galitz, a photographer who travels around the world to capture animals that are not usually photographed. The Tel Aviv-based photographer prefers to work in extreme environments, saying, “If I showed things that have been viewed time and time again, it wouldn’t be special. It wouldn’t be unique.” Start reading >

The year that was: Notable deaths in 2019

Pro Photo Daily

2019 saw the loss of many notable photographers, including Robert Freeman — who photographed the Beatles albums — and Ross Lowell, the creator of Gaffer tape. Other deaths include Yannis Behrakis, Murray Bowies, Christine Chambers, Vivian Cherry, John Cohen, Charlie Cole and many more. Start reading >

Lead photo by Reuters