In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, we highlight a new book featuring photographs of late musician Prince, as well as look at endangered species in a video from CBS Sunday Morning. Then, we showcase work from photographers Pieter Hugo as well as Brad Fleet, who captured a disturbing yet very real view in the Australian bushfires.

Prince’s longtime photographer reflects on the intimacy of new photo book

iHeartRADIO

Photographer/director Randee St. Nicholas recounts his relationship with Prince, and how he challenged her creativity, ultimately driving her to become a director. Her new book, “My Name is Prince,” highlights some of Randee’s best photographs of Prince, documenting the career of one of the world’s greatest musicians. Read more >

Lead photo by Randee St. Nicholas

Joel Sartore on saving endangered species – and ourselves

CBS Sunday Morning

In this feature by CBS Sunday Morning, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore tells us why we should be concerned about saving endangered species. Through his Photo Ark project, Joel puts the spotlight on some of the world’s most vulnerable animals. Read more >

‘I’m finished when I start looking at the world in a different way’

The New York Times Style Magazine

Pieter Hugo discusses how he has captured scenes from Nigeria to Mexico, depicting different walks of life in the process. His latest series, “La Cucaracha,” include a group of muxe people from Oaxaca, Mexico, who “dress and behave in ways associated with female stereotypes.” Read more >

Australian photographer reveals ‘heartbreaking’ story behind viral image of kangaroo killed in fires

People

People talks with Brad Fleet, who captured a dead kangaroo that was trapped on a fence as a part of the Australian bushfires. According to the article, the fires are believed to have “cliamed the lives of more than one billion animals.”

In the piece, Fleet discusses what he’s seen in Australia, and the story behind this photograph. Read more >