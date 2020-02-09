In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, Ben Brody talks about his images censored by the U.S. Army, while Don McCullin is profiled about his landscape photographs.

“Relentless Absurdity”: An Army photographer’s censored images

The New Yorker

Ben Brody is spotlighted by The New Yorker. In his new book, “Attention Servicemember,” Brody tries to highlight the “murderous heat and arbitrary death and relentless absurdity” that came with his job in the U.S. Army. Brody captured the war in Iraq for 27 months, and talks about the images that you didn’t typically see from war lines. Read more >

Lead photo by Ben Brody

‘I Am a photographer, not an artist’: Legendary war photographer Don McCullin on why the distinction matters

Artnet News

British photographer Don McCullin talks with Artnet News about his landscape photos. Best known for his wartime photographs, McCullin is currently having his photos showcased at Hauser & Wirth Somerset in the UK. The interview not only discusses his captures, but also encapsulates his way of thinking when it comes to photography:

“I am a photographer, not an artist,” he says. He deems the conflation a “very American” way of thinking. “A lot of American photographers call themselves artists. I don’t make art. I use composition, but it is not art.”

Read more >