In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, Bill Ray is remembered, the spotlight is put on Hong Kong’s young protestors and a print shop in Vermont is featured.

Bill Ray, photographer of indelible moments, dies at 83

The New York Times

The New York Times remembers Bill Ray, the Life magazine photographer who captured iconic moments such as Marilyn Monroe signing “Happy birthday, Mr. President” and Elvis Presley as an Army private. He captured several events throughout history, including the Vietnam War. He also photographed for Newsweek, were he shot 46 covers. Read more >

Lead photo by Bill Ray

‘I absolutely will not back down.’ Meet the young people at the heart of Hong Kong’s rebellion

Time magazine

With the Hong Kong protests continuing, protestors are standing up to Beijing due to fears that freedoms like press, assembly and speech, may be compromised. Organizers estimate that 1 million people gathered on New Year’s Day to show anger at the police’s handling of the unrest.

In this cover story piece, Time magazine speaks to several young protestors and shines a spotlight on them through black and white portraits that are low-lit and very dramatic. In every instance the protestors’ faces are at least slightly covered up, adding a mysterious nature to the photographs that is quite appealing. Read more >

Making it in Vermont: Cone Editions revolutionizes fine photography printing

VTDigger

Vermont-based Cone Editions Press is featured in this piece by VTDigger. The company specializes in printing super high-resolution digital prints on a variety of devices. Clients include David Bowie, Wolf Kahn, National Geographic and Lincoln Center. Cone Editions Press also produces its own software, formulates its own inkjet prints and sells materials to thousands of other printmakers around the world. Read more >