Every Sunday we highlight some of our best finds from across the web for photographers. Here are some of our most notable finds.

How Black photographers are shaping the movement for Black lives

Yes! magazine

Several Black photographers are interviewed regarding their role in shaping the face of the Black lives movement, and discuss how the current moment we’re in feels different.

Speaking to the Black Lives Matter movement, Baltimore-based photographer Rob Ferrell says, “I mean, the revolution needs to be irresistible, right? I think that’s one of the main roles of artists. Holding that space…creates an opening for folks to share other creative energy, whether it’s dancing or singing or performing spoken word.” Read more >

Lead photo by Ruddy Roye

After atomic bombings, these photographers worked under mushroom clouds

The New York Times

A new photo book, “Flash of Light, Wall of Fire,” brings to light several photographs from the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While well-known throughout Japan, the photographs by Eiichi Matsumoto and others are still relatively unknown in the United States.

The photographs show the aftermath of the bombings, with everything from people hospitalized to the city’s destruction. Read more >

Paniccioli’s vast hip-hop photo archive launches online

Cornell Chronicle

Nearly 20,000 images from Ernie Paniccioli can now be seen at the Cornell University Library website, taken from Cornell’s Hip Hop Collection. The selection of images include artists such as Missy Elliott and Li’l Kim dressed up as anime characters and Doug E. Fresh blowing out birthday candles.

Paniccioli’s photographs have been featured in Word Up! and Rap Masters magazines, as well as The Source, Rolling Stone, The Village Voice and Newsweek. He’s been recognized by both the Universal Zulu Nation and the Hip Hop Hall of Fame for his contributions to the hip-hop community. Read more >

Pete Souza recounts the stories behind his most famous Obama photos in doc trailer

Rolling Stone

Former White House photographer Pete Souza gets featured in the upcoming documentary, “The Way I See It,” set to arrive in theaters this September. Souza, who spent eight years working as Barack Obama’s official White House Photographer, documents his stories throughout his time with Obama, as well as when he photographed for Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. Read more >