Amazing macro winners of the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2020

My Modern Met

The International Garden Photographer of the Year competition has announced its winners for the 2020 Macro Art contest. For this contest, a “hidden world of garden life is revealed through this collection of stunning images.”

This year’s first prize was awarded to Bruno Militelli of São Paulo, Brazil, for his image, “Botanic Loop.” This black and white photograph features the coiling tendril of a passion fruit plant, highlighting the geometry of the coils in black and white. Other finalists photographed insects and other animas engaging with plants, along with close-up details of flowers and other nature.

Dorthea Lange’s photography, newly archived online at Oakland Museum, eternally relevant

San Francisco Chronicle

The San Francisco Chronicle discusses the work of Dorthea Lange, which was recently digitized at the Oakland Museum of California for all to see and explore. The exhibit focuses on four sections of Lange’s career: The Great Depression, World War II at home, her post-war projects and early/personal work.

One of her focuses was on racial diversity, something that Erin O’Toole, the Baker Street Foundation associate curator of photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, hopes gives a visual literacy history lesson to those who view it.

“She believed in the power of photography to make change and its political potential,” says O’Toole. “She used power as a tool to uncover injustices, discrimination, to call attention to poverty, the destruction of environment, immigration. So many issues of concern to her remain relevant today. The protests that are happening today would be something she’d be photographing in the streets.”

The photography trend that continues to climb: Best friend photoshoots

Pipestone Flyer

Canadian-based Pipestone Flyer talks with Gralyn Boyd — traditionally a wedding and rodeo photographer — about the rising demand for best friend photoshoots. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate friendships,” she says, through fun activities like floating on inflatables in the lake, to picnic spreads and more.

