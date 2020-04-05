In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, National Geographic highlights the Coronavirus outbreak in Iran, a parents’ goodbyes are captured and a one-of-a-kind sea creature gets its story told.

The world’s great photographers, many stuck inside, have snapped

The New York Times

The New York Times showcases photographers Stephen Shore, Catherine Opie, Todd Hido and others, who are turning to Instagram to cure “corona claustrophobia.” The photographers discuss what they’ve been creating while stuck inside, including intermixing shots of hand sanitizer, social distancing propaganda and capturing everyday life. Empty scenes in these photographs have turned to the norm. Read more >

Lead photo by Tahmineh Monzavi

Transform your photo in the style of an iconic artist

Google – The Keyword

Looking to influence your photos with artistry of the past? Check out Google’s Arts & Culture app (for Android and iOS). Through the app you can open the Camera menu in the bottom. bar, select a photo that’s on your phone and give it the treatment of classic artworks.

With just the tap of a button, you can transform your photographs to look like artwork from Vincent Van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Leonardo da Vinci and more. You can even use the GIF tab to create an image that goes back and forth between your original, and the reworked version. Read more >

National parks have waived fees. But think twice about visiting.

National Geographic

Due to the Coronavirus, national parks across the country have waived their usual fees, allowing hikers and photographers to enjoy the great outdoors more easily. National Geographic talks with critics of the decision to stay open, including with the National Parks Conservation Association and the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks.

While National Geographic doesn’t answer the question of whether you should go or not, it does talk about social distancing and staying safe when you’re on the trails. Read more >