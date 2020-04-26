In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, the spotlight is put on a London photographer capturing his neighbors through their windows (with permission), a photographer documents a senior class and a group of photographers come together to support a local hospital.

Meet the London photographer capturing his neighbours’ intimate isolation moments

Evening Standard

As photographers, it’s common to want to document life-changing events. Christopher Fernandez is doing just that, and is spotlighted by the Evening Standard on his coronavirus project. With the UK in lockdown, Fernandez has been capturing some of. his neighbor’s most intimate moments through their windows — with their permission.

The project makes for a wonderful documentary that captures everyday lives throughout the crisis. Read more >

Lead photo by Christopher Fernandez

An inspired photographer, a disrupted senior class and 500 portraits that capture what they lost

The Washington Post

Photographer Matt Mendelsohn is spending his time capturing graduating seniors as they prepare to go out into the world. He photographs them with their favorite past-time — a trumpet, tennis racquet and more — while looking forward to their futures. Read more >

NYC photographers selling unique prints online raise over $850K for coronavirus-ravaged Elmhurst Hospital

New York Daily News

Photographers around New York teamed up to sell their work as a fundraiser for Elmhurst Hospital, raising over $850,000 in less than a week. Inspired by a similar project in Italy, they sold prints at $150 each — a deep discount from normal. Included are prints from artists like Sharif Hamza, Oto Gillen and Richard Renaldi. Read more >