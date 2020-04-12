Happy Easter from all of us at Photofocus! In this week’s edition of The Sunday Shutter, we showcase three photographers who are practicing their craft a little differently, due to the Coronavirus.

Travel photographers are taking epic nature photos using indoor optical illusions

The Washington Post

Just because you’re stuck inside doesn’t mean you can create out-of-this-world travel photos! Los Angeles photographer Erin Sullivan has started a project using shapes, colors, shadows and textures around her apartment. She uses objects like paper bags, pillows, blue sheets and even pancakes, to create scenes that you would expect from traveling landscape and nature photographers.

Her work inspired more photographers, who post their photos to social media under the hashtag #OurGreatIndoors. Read more >

Lead photo by Erin Sullivan

This photographer usually captures hugs. Now she documents social distancing.

PBS

British photographer Fran Monks is making the most of her time inside, capturing unique portraits. But she’s doing it a bit differently, relying on laptop cameras. Using Skype, she captures photographs of people in different moments of isolation due to Coronavirus. Read more >

Isolated photographer shoots a wedding using his LEGOs and the pics are hilariously good

Bored Panda

Over in the UK, wedding photographer Chris Wallace is practicing his craft by creating wedding scenes using his old LEGOs. He captures the entire event, from a pre-shoot on the beach during sunset, to getting ready for the wedding, the ceremony and reception.

Minus the plastic-oriented nature of the photos, the photoshoot is super realistic and features scenes you would see during a typical wedding. Read more >