We know it wasn’t quite holidays, as usual, this year but we wanted to celebrate some of our reader’s holiday photos with you all the same.

Many cities and families took the opportunity to decorate a bit more, shine more lights and have a little more fun at home with their holiday photos. Others went out to explore and celebrated the peace of Mother Nature.

I love the variety of photos we received. Fun and creative family photos. Beautiful images of city lights and reflections. Nostalgic old family ornaments that bring back memories. The quiet of a snow-filled forest. They all show the holidays in unique and beautiful ways.

If you’d like to be inspired to create fun family holiday photos of your own, watch Gilmar Smith on The Photographer Show last month.

Joe Natasha Jelezkina M. Graham Scott Thomas Monique Dan Makolondra Christian Meermann

Thank you all for continuing to follow, support and contribute to Photofocus. We appreciate you.

We wish you a very creative and inspiring New Year.