With Halloween just a few days away, our friends over at BenQ have announced an amazing contest. And you could win a free monitor!

The BenQ Halloween Photography Contest is the perfect chance to get creative with your spooky portrait.

To enter, take a portrait of yourself, and then use your favorite editing software to turn it into a Halloween masterpiece. Get creative with it, and showcase what you can do with a little Halloween magic! Then share your design on Instagram and tag @aqcolor_by_benq with the hashtags #BenQHalloween and #CreateWithBenQ.

The contest ends when the clock strikes midnight CT on October 31, 2021. You can check out complete details and all the rules on the BenQ website.

What you could win

Winners will be determined by three judges — Tony Gale, Colin Smith and Rafael Concepcion — and they’ll be announced November 5, 2021. Here’s what you could win:

First place – SW321C 32″ 4K HDR Photo & Video Editing Monitor

Second place – SW271C 27″ 4K HDR Photo & Video Editing Monitor (see our review)

Third place – SW270C 27″ 2K HDR Photo & Video Editing Monitor

Fourth place – $100 cash

Fifth place – $100 cash

Sixth place – $100 cash

The winning photo will also be featured on the BenQ.com website.