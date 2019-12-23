Christmas is such a magical time of year for so many, that we thought it’d be great to see all your moments! Whether it’s that photo of your child with Santa, frantically opening (or wrapping) presents, enjoying the family Christmas tree or baking cookies, we want to see what your Christmas experience has been like. And if you have a great video, share that too!

Simply share your image on social media with the hashtag #photofocuschristmas, and we’ll choose our favorites to highlight in a post on Photofocus.com. Merry Christmas!

Let’s be honest — at least one of you will have an experience like this that definitely will need to be shared:

Lead photo by Mike Arney on Unsplash