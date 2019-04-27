This week, we want to know, how often do you use a tripod? Vote below and then tell us more in the comments!
Bryan Esler
Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Question of the Week: Your tripod usage - April 27, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Matt Harvey - April 26, 2019
- Accent AI 2.0: What’s new and how it’s different - April 26, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.