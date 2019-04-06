Question of the Week: Your future camera

It’s time to vote. This week, we’d like to know what your next camera purchase will be — a DSLR, mirrorless or film camera? Tell us why in the comments.
Comments
Gregory Urbano (@GregoryUrbano) says
Definitely mirror-less and full frame. The ability to view your composition live as your sensor sees it appeals to me. I am a former Nikon D610 shooter so full frame makes sense as I believe its harder to go back to crop sensor cameras after shooting a while with full frame. My choices would be between Sony, Nikon or Canon.