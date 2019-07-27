Question of the Week: What lens do you use the most?

It’s time to make your voice heard! Each week, we ask a question of our readers so we know what sort of content to produce more of. Your input helps us make Photofocus better.

This week we want to know about your most commonly-used lens in your photography. Do you go with a prime, or prefer a standard zoom or telephoto? Or is a specialty lens like a macro more up your alley?

Lead photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash