It’s time to make your voice heard! Each week, we ask a question of our readers so we know what sort of content to produce more of. Your input helps us make Photofocus better.

With a lot of us under shelter-at-home orders, we want to know what you’ve been doing to keep your photography going!

With social distancing being practiced by many, and with many of us not able to have traditional client photoshoots, we want to know what you’ve been photographing! Vote below, and tell your story in the comments!