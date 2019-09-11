Photofocus celebrates 21st birthday with year-long contest

Well, it’s our birthday. Yup. We’re turning 21 this year! That’s big news. The even bigger news is what we are giving away as birthday presents. Photofocus is celebrating the entire year with monthly contests and fabulous prizes. Best of all, everyone who enters the contest wins — we have a swag-bag of goodies that all of our readers receive after they register for the contest.

Registering is simple. Just go to our 21st birthday celebration page to enter and get all the details. Once you register, you’ll be e-mailed a bunch of free goodies, including Lookup Tables (LUTs), Creative Profiles for Lightroom and Photoshop, eBooks and more!

Lots of chances to win

When you register, you’ll be automatically entered to win all of our prizes. And there’s a lot of them. After all, turning 21 is a pretty big deal.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will win a free camera of their choice (up to $3,000 USD), a Drobo 8D, Skylum software, a gift certificate to Santa Fe Workshops and more. There are also first and second place prizes!

Camera of your choice (up to $3000) X-Rite calibration tools Drobo 8D Skylum software B&H gift cards Santa Fe Photographic Workshops savings Rocky Nook educational books Lume Cube LED lighting products

But that’s not all — we’re also giving away prizes to one lucky winner every month! Stay tuned for what we’re giving away in October and throughout the next 12 months.

Altogether, there are a whopping 15 prize packages you can be eligible to win, and there’s many more prizes to be announced in the coming weeks and months. Just head over to our 21st birthday celebration page and find out all the ways to enter today!

Why are we doing this?

Simply put, we want to celebrate! Photofocus has been around for 21 years, and that’s quite the milestone! As valued readers we want to share this celebration with you, and thanks to our partners, we can make that happen!

Special thanks to our presenting partners X-Rite Photo & Video, Santa Fe Photographic Workshops, Drobo and Skylum Software.

Have questions? Drop them in the comments below or reach out to us via our Contact page. Good luck!