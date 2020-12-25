From our Photofocus family to yours, we wish you a very, merry Christmas. We hope you will spend time to enjoy the holiday season safely with your loved ones. And of course, with a camera in hand!

Don’t forget to share your favorite holiday photos with us!

To help get you started on your Christmas photos, here are some great tips:

5 tips for photographing during the holidays - Earlier this week Bryan Esler posted an article about Getting Creative on Christmas Morning. Here are a few more tips that may add something different
Portrait Tips: Build a scene with Lume Cubes & holiday lights - Holiday lights are so cool. If the tree didn’t dry out and start dropping needles, I think I’d petition my wife to leave them set
Easy Christmas setups for no-stress family photos - I love Christmas photos as much as the next person, but sometimes less is more. A playful, subtle approach to Christmas photos will get you
Have a very macro Christmas - Have you ever grabbed your camera and macro lens at Christmas and captured the tiny, beautiful and sparkly details of your Christmas decorations? Capture the
Capturing the holiday spirit through festive food photos - It’s that time of year again! While things might be a little quieter than previous years, it doesn’t mean we still can’t celebrate the little
Give your bokeh Christmas flair with this DIY lens filter - Feeling crafty? This easy lens modifier is a fun one for the holidays and only takes a few minutes to prepare. Bonus: Your kids will