We’ve heard from a few of you that you haven’t been receiving Photofocus emails! Over the past few days, we’ve sent several Black Friday deals out that you can take advantage of during the next few days. We want to make sure you get these if you’ve signed up for them! Here are some helpful tips to make sure you receive Photofocus emails:

Check your spam folder

This may sound obvious, but it’s important to check your spam folder every once in a while. Depending on your email provider, and the email application you use, your spam folder can build quickly over time depending on your habits.

If you find Photofocus emails in your spam folder, just be sure to add [email protected] to your address book. This should ensure that you’ll start to receive future emails in your Inbox!

Add us to your address book

As mentioned above, be sure to [email protected] to your address book so you continue receiving emails — even if you currently receive them in your Inbox.

Whitelist our email address

Depending on your email provider, you may have the option to add [email protected] to a whitelist. This ensures that our emails will get delivered to you, even if the automated system relied upon by your email provider flags us otherwise.

We hope this helps! If you haven’t been able to take advantage of our emails and would like to see all the Black Friday deals that are still active, be sure to head over to our Holiday Shopping Guide.

And if you haven’t signed up for our email newsletter yet, click here to get started! Better yet, register for our Celebrate 21 Years of Photofocus contest and be entered to win some great prizes — including a new camera!

Lead photo by Webaroo.com.au on Unsplash