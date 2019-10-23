With Luminar 4 just a few weeks away, we’re offering an exclusive bundle just for Photofocus readers! If you pre-order your copy of Luminar 4 by November 18, 2019, you get the Photofocus Bundle for free. Click here to get started.

Here’s what’s included:

Luminar 4 Hands-On Video Training

A full-length, hands-on Luminar 4 training course. You’ll get to learn best practices for the new Luminar 4 interface as well as learn how to use the new AI-centric tools like AI Sky Replacement and Portrait Enhancer.

World Traveler Sky Pack

A collection of more than 25 new skies for the AI Sky Replacement tool. Take your skies to new heights by integrating clouds, sunsets and more into your photographs.

Premium Color Styles Pack

A collection of more than 50 color grading Lookup Tables (LUTs) for the Color Style tool. Give your photographs new life by adding a unique style to them!

Ten Portraits with One Light video course

Improve your portrait photography with just one light, in this video training course from Photofocus author Levi Sim. He’ll show you the best ways to use your speedlight or other light source with ease.

Portrait Enhancer Looks Pack

Taking advantage of the new Portrait Enhancer tool in Luminar 4, make your portraits stand out with these essential Looks for every portrait.

Free one-year SmugMug membership

Show off, print and offer ordering to your clients with a free one-year subscription to SmugMug!