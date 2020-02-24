With WPPI officially under way, and the trade show opening Tuesday morning, we wanted to extend an invitation for you to join us this week in Las Vegas! Whether you’re taking classes, visiting the expo or just exploring Vegas, we hope you can join us.

Tuesday: Las Vegas at Night photowalk

Come explore the Las Vegas strip with us! Sponsored by our friends at Lume Cube, we’ll have a model to photograph with cars whizzing by in the background. It should make for some really cool photography opportunities, especially if you’re into portraits and cityscapes!

We’ll meet Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. on the New York, New York side of the skybridge over Tropicana Avenue. When we’re done, we’ll come together for some great company and enjoy some refreshments.

Be sure to bring your camera, tripod and a few favorite lenses. We’ll have some Lume Cubes on hand for you to use, too!

This will be limited to 50 people, so we ask that you RSVP in advance. Click here to reserve your spot!

Plus, our friends at Lume Cube have given us an amazing limited-time discount to our readers! Save 15% off at lumecube.com with the code WPPIFOCUS15 through March 4, 2020. Check out the new Lume Cube LED lights, the Panel continuous light and more!

Wednesday: Readers Breakfast

Mingle with the Photofocus team and fellow readers as we invite you to our breakfast, taking place Wednesday, February 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Bayside Buffet inside Mandalay Bay. Enjoy a great breakfast, meet the team and bring your ideas to the table! Expect great conversation and an amazing meal full of choices.

This will be limited to 40 people, so we ask that you RSVP in advance. Click here to secure your spot!