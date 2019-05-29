Join us at Photoshop World in person or online

Kelby One’s Photoshop World is filled with over 20 of the industries best instructors, shooting opportunities, hands-on training, special events and lots of opportunities for networking with other like-minded individuals. Sounds great, but what if you are unable to attend? Here’s how Photofocus can help and maybe inspire you to attend the next event in Las Vegas!

Daily social media quick tips

Members of the Photofocus team will be teaching or attending classes at Photoshop World. After teaching or attending a session, they will share a quick tip on social media. Just search on both hashtags #PSW2019 and #Photofocus. You can save time by following the team members.

A chance to win prizes

Photofocus as teamed up with Aircam and B&H Photo to give away B&H Photo Gift Cards. If you’re not familiar with Aircam, you’re gonna love this. Aircam is a really cool photo sharing app for events. Imagine photographing an event like Photoshop World and the images you take are instantly available to all attendees to view, download or share on social media. Photos can be taken with your smartphone or with a compatible wireless DSLR camera. Here’s how you can win prizes.

Download the Aircam app (currently available only for iPhones but don’t worry Android users can enter too) and follow the directions to connect your camera.

Take photos of your favorite instructors, people you meet or anything that inspires you. The images will automatically be added to the Photoshop World Event’s gallery.

Share your images (or select any from the event gallery) on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #PSW2019. You even have the option to share the event’s permalink!

Android users, just do it the old fashion way. Take an image with your smartphone and post it with the same hashtags. I feel your pain, I can’t wait for the Android version too.

If an image you posted is selected, you win a B&H Photo Gift Card, it’s that simple.

Talk to us in person: Where to find us

If you are attending the conference, you can find Richard Harrington, Levi Sim and me teaching at the Skylum booth (401) Thursday and Friday. Levi Sim and I will also be teaching “Environmental Portraits Made Simple (Directing | Shooting | Editing)” on Thursday from 4 p.m. – 5 pm in the Plaza International J room.

I have two additional classes: “Building a Bulletproof Backup for Photographers” on Friday from 12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the KelbyOneTheater, and “Dramatic Lighting for Everyday People” on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the Regency U room.

Rob Sylvan will be at the Help Desk when he’s not teaching. His first class, “Sharing Synced Photo Galleries from Lightroom Classic & Lightroom CC” in on Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. in the Regency U room, and his “Lightroom on the Go” class is also on Friday from 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. in the same room.

You can find Lauri Novak, Richie Acevedo and Dave DeBaeremaeker attending classes and of course all of us at the many social events.