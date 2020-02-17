We’re counting down the days until WPPI 2020! A lot of our Photofocus team will be in attendance, walking the show floor. This year, we’re also hosting two great events that you can be a part of, for free!

Las Vegas at Night Photowalk

Join the team as we explore the Las Vegas Strip. Sponsored by Lume Cube, we’ll practice some fun lighting techniques as we work with a model. The possibilities here are endless — whether you enjoy portraits, or if long exposures are more your thing, be sure to register today!

The fun starts on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. We’ll meet on the New York, New York side of the skybridge over Tropicana Avenue. Following the photowalk, we’ll come together for some good company and refreshments.

Be sure to bring your camera, tripod and a few favorite lenses. We’ll have some Lume Cubes on hand to use during the photowalk, but if you have your own, definitely bring those too!

This will be limited to 50 people, so we ask that you RSVP in advance. Click here to reserve your spot!

Photofocus Readers Breakfast

Mingle with the Photofocus team as we invite you to our breakfast, taking place Wednesday, February 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Bayside Buffet inside Mandalay Bay. This is your perfect opportunity to enjoy a great breakfast, meet the team and talk about any ideas you might have.

This will be limited to 40 people, so we ask that you RSVP in advance. Click here to secure your spot!