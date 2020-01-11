We’re really looking forward to spending time as a team and with our readers during WPPI in Las Vegas, from February 23-27, 2019. We hope you can join us throughout the conference!

This year a lot of our team will be present around the show, walking the expo floor and doing interviews. If you see one of us, be sure to stop and say hello! Whether you have a full conference pass or just an expo pass, the show floor is a great place to make connections and check out the latest in new camera gear and accessories. Get your free show floor pass today!

Photofocus Readers Breakfast

Mingle with the Photofocus team as we invite you to our breakfast, taking place Wednesday, February 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Bayside Buffet inside Mandalay Bay. This is your perfect opportunity to enjoy a great breakfast, meet the team and talk about any ideas you might have. This will be limited to 40 people, so we ask that you RSVP in advance. Click here to secure your spot!

Las Vegas at Night Photowalk

Join Levi Sim, Kevin Ames and the rest of the Photofocus team as they lead you around the Las Vegas strip after dark. Details are forthcoming, but definitely mark this on your calendar! We’ll have a few prizes to give away, too. The photowalk is scheduled to begin right around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2019. Stay tuned for additional information.

Instruction

The WPPI Expo is perfect for any portrait or wedding photographer to learn from some of the best in the business. With a full conference pass, you’ll get to hear from popular photography instructors like Ben Hartley, Bob Davis, Dave Cross, Jerry Ghionis, Joe Edelman, Kesha Lambert, Kristina Sherk, Lindsay Adler, Maggie Robinson, Mark Rossetto, Matt Hayward, Peter Hurley, Terry White, Trevor Dayley and many more.

Plus, a few Photofocus team members will also be speaking, including Rich Harrington, Rod Harlan and Rick Friedman. Here’s the lowdown on their classes:

[INT06] Planning, Directing and Editing Successful Video Projects – Richard Harrington

Are you looking to add, or have already added video to your client offerings? Video is a team sport and getting it wrong can be really expensive. This course tackles everything you need to create better looking videos that please your clients and are enjoyable to watch.

Join Director Rich Harrington, as he shares practical experiences: Learn how to develop a concept for your video; figure out the right equipment and personnel that’s needed for the job; create shot lists and a style for your video; work with clients and crew successfully; direct talent for the best performance; capture great on-camera interviews; backup and organize your footage; edit video and mix audio and color grade your footage for a polished look. Learn more >

[PC30] Photoshop Video T-N-T – Rod Harlan

Join Industry Veteran Rod Harlan for an exciting session of Photoshop Tips-N-Tricks aimed at photographers & videographers who want to master the use of video inside Adobe Photoshop. Learn more >

[PW28] Capturing Footage with Your Edit in Mind – Rod Harlan

Join industry veteran Rod Harlan for this fun video-centric photowalk that goes beyond the essentials of how to shoot video with your DSLR, camera phone or action cam to focus on how you capture footage with your edit in mind. Whether you are editing the video yourself or sending it off to an editor, we’ll go over the tips and tricks you need to make the whole process go smoother. Bring your essential gear and join us as we explore the techniques you need to succeed in capturing great footage, so you don’t have to “fix it in post!” Learn more >

[PW11] Creating Lighting with Speedlights – Rick Friedman

This session involves a presentation and live model shoot that shows how to create exceptional lighting with speedlights, starting with a single speedlight on a camera and progressing through multiple speedlight setups using different light modifiers and colors. Rick will demonstrate all the different ways to control your light with a kit that fits in your camera bag. Rick will also explain how the choice of lens affects the final image. Learn more >