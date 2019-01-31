Join Levi Sim and Bryan Esler for a WPPI photowalk!

The Photofocus team can’t wait to land in Las Vegas for WPPI, in just a few short weeks! We hope you can join us, and we have an awesome opportunity for you if you’re planning on attending the conference.

WPPI is hosting a photowalk with Levi Sim and Bryan Esler on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., titled “PW45: Unforgettable Moving Portraits with Flash.” Join Levi and Bryan for this hands-on photowalk where you’ll learn to make portraits that will spice up your quiver of skills in an impactful way. We’ll utilize your camera’s shutter characteristics and speedlights to make long exposure portraits that show movement and make a big impact.

You’ll use these skills with seniors, weddings, kids, models and even fun families. You’ll get hands-on practice setting up your camera to make rear-sync long exposure portraits. This is a great chance to spend time actually making the system work so you’re ready to start creating impactful portraits for your clients.

If you want to learn more about using rear-sync portraits, check out this article from Levi.

Don’t miss out and don’t wait — this photowalk will fill quickly! Learn more and book your spot today at wppiexpo.com.

If you’re still on the fence, you can receive 15% off a platform or all access pass, or a FREE pass to just the expo.

We hope to see you in Las Vegas!