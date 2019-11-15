Luminar 4 is just a few days from being released on November 18, 2019. Now’s the chance to pre-order your copy and get a bunch of freebies to get you started!

We’ve created a bundle of tools and tutorials exclusively for Photofocus readers, including video training, Looks, skies and more. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Luminar 4 Hands-On Video Training

A full-length, hands-on Luminar 4 training course. You’ll get to learn best practices for the new Luminar 4 interface as well as learn how to use the new AI-centric tools like AI Sky Replacement and Portrait Enhancer.

World Traveler Sky Pack

A collection of more than 25 new skies for the AI Sky Replacement tool. Take your skies to new heights by integrating clouds, sunsets and more into your photographs.

Premium Color Styles Pack

A collection of more than 50 color grading Lookup Tables (LUTs) for the Color Style tool. Give your photographs new life by adding a unique style to them!

Ten Portraits with One Light video course

Improve your portrait photography with just one light, in this video training course from Photofocus author Levi Sim. He’ll show you the best ways to use your speedlight or other light source with ease.

Portrait Enhancer Looks Pack

Taking advantage of the new Portrait Enhancer tool in Luminar 4, make your portraits stand out with these essential Looks for every portrait.

One-year SmugMug membership

Showcase your photos to your clients and the world! SmugMug offers a great space for you to upload your favorite photos and offer the ability for clients to order prints.