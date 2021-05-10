Did your camera get a little dusty during Covid-19? It’s time to reclaim photography!

This Friday, May 14, 2021, the Visual Storytelling Conference will host a variety of photowalks across the globe. Just register for the conference — for free — to join!

Led by passionate photographers across the globe, these photowalks will seek to expand your imagination after a year of being cooped up inside. Reconnect with old friends, make new ones and let your creativity go to work!

You can rest assured that we will take your safety into consideration throughout the photowalk. In respect to social distancing guidelines, we ask that all photographers wear masks and organize in groups of 20 or less per location.

So what are you waiting for? Dust off that camera, clean those lenses and get your walking shoes ready. Join us for the Visual Storytelling Conference photowalks! And if you don’t see a photowalk in your area, apply to lead one and get some great bonuses!