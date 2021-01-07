We are very excited to invite you all, yes, all of you to join us in the Photofocus Community.

What is the Photofocus Community?

Glad you asked. We’ve spent the last 20 years as a helpful and educational resource for the photography community. Now, we want to take that further, delve a bit deeper and engage further with you, our readers. In order to do this, we’ve created the Photofocus Community, where we can all come together with like-minded and passionate photographers to interact, continue our learning and have the Photofocus team around to help.

Community features

There will be exclusive community content just for members. We’ll be able to get further into questions and conversations than we do on article posts. Online and in-person events such as a monthly Community Hangout with Photofocus authors and photowalks will take place (when we’re able).

We’ll also have some additional freebies to give away from time to time.

The community will allow you to meet other Photofocus members who are local to you. You can engage also with those who share the same interests and care about the same topics. These are features you can’t get on social media platforms.

We will share new ideas and new practices that you can use. Our articles will also be posted in the community so you’ll always know where to find them. You’ll be able to share your own stories, experiences, ideas and of course, images.

This is for you

Being a community means that we all are involved. Every day you’ll find inspiration, thought-provoking conversations, great images and expert perspectives. I know from experience being in groups like this that you’ll also build friendships with people who may have never met otherwise.

Sign me up!

You’re in, right? We wouldn’t want you to miss out on this. All you have to do is click here:

Once you are in, read the about section, the welcome posts and then introduce yourself. Then go out and join the groups that interest you.

We are all looking forward to meeting you, getting to know you all better and helping you in your own photographic journeys.