Inside the Photofocus redesign: Navigation and search

As we continue to make improvements to the new Photofocus.com, I wanted to draw your attention to a few different features. This comes after a tedious five-month process where we worked to determine how to make finding your favorite stories easier, and have them appear more visually, than ever before.

Last time I walked you through our brand-new homepage. This time, I want to talk about our navigation and search function.

Navigation

One of the biggest comments we received about our past website was that it was difficult to navigate. It wasn’t clear where to find, say, software tutorials on Lightroom Classic or where to find the latest gear reviews.

We’ve fixed that, expanding our navigation but also making it simpler to find your favorite topics.

Software

While some sections will look similar, some have been heavily reworked, like our Software section. If you click or hover over Software in our navigation bar, you’ll see things broken up into three subcategories — Adobe, Skylum and More. You can then drill down into each specific software application, finding information on how to use your favorite piece of software.

Adobe: We’ve got individual sections for Lightroom Classic, Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Adobe Stock. If you click on the main “Adobe” parent category, you’ll continue to see all our articles related to its software and services.

We’ve got individual sections for Lightroom Classic, Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Adobe Stock. If you click on the main “Adobe” parent category, you’ll continue to see all our articles related to its software and services. Skylum: We’re calling out sections for Luminar, Luminar FLEX, Aurora HDR, AirMagic and Photolemur. Clicking on “Skylum” will show you all articles related to the company and its software.

We’re calling out sections for Luminar, Luminar FLEX, Aurora HDR, AirMagic and Photolemur. Clicking on “Skylum” will show you all articles related to the company and its software. More: You’ll be able to browse through articles for Perfectly Clear, ACDSee, Photomatix, Apple, Mobile and Windows.

Shop

You may have noticed a brand-new navigation item, too — the Shop section. This lists some of the best deals we have with our partners, who support our mission at Photofocus to bring you valuable education topics to help you grow your photography. In this section you’ll also be able to browse through our Photofocus eBooks.

If you click on the Shop heading, you’ll be directed to a page with even more deals. So be sure to check it out!

Where can I find …

In addition to the big changes we’ve made to the Software section, we’ve moved a few things around. Here’s a simple guide to help you locate your favorite sections:

Business: This section is now listed under the Photo category.

This section is now listed under the Photo category. Drones: You’ll see our content related to drones under both the Photo and Video categories, depending on what type of content you’re looking for.

You’ll see our content related to drones under both the Photo and Video categories, depending on what type of content you’re looking for. Inspiration: This section is now listed under the Photo category.

This section is now listed under the Photo category. News: This section is now listed under the Photo category.

This section is now listed under the Photo category. Learn: This section is temporarily unavailable as we completely re-work our gear and learning guides. Look for an update on this later this summer!

If you don’t see something listed in our navigation, just search for it! Which brings me to …

Search

Our search continues to be worked on, but you now have the ability to search without ever leaving the page you’re on. Simply type in our search bar, wait a couple seconds, and boom! Search results magically appear under the search bar.

If you want to see more results, just click the “More Results” link at the bottom of the dark grey box.

If you prefer a more traditional search, or if you’re viewing on a phone or tablet, just click the search icon and you’ll be automatically directed to the search results page, just like old times. The new grid layout will mean you can see more search results on your screen than before, making it easy to find what you’re looking for more quickly.

Stay tuned next week to discover more to love about the new Photofocus.com! And if you have any comments or suggestions, let us know in the comments below.