Inside the Photofocus redesign: Articles and comments

As we continue to make improvements to the new Photofocus.com, I wanted to draw your attention to a few different features. This comes after a tedious five-month process where we worked to determine how to make finding your favorite stories easier, and have them appear more visually, than ever before.
If you missed our first two walk-throughs, check them out below:
This time, I want to show you around our new article pages.
Articles
When you click on an article, you’ll be greeted by a large image that’s specific to each article. As you scroll down you’ll see the article contents just like before. On the left side, you’ll see a column that shows the categories for the article, along with a link to the comments section. There are also buttons so you can share the article with your friends via social media or email.
Underneath each article is an author widget that tells you more about the author. If you click on their name, you’ll be taken to their author page, where you can see all their articles.
If you keep scrolling, you’ll also see recommended articles. These are chosen automatically based on the type of article you’re currently reading.
Comments
Finally, at the bottom of each article you’ll see a comments section. This is a place where you can leave your reaction to the article, ask questions of the author and engage with other readers. There’s a few cool features here that are new to the site.
First, you can now login with your other accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Google. You can also login with a Disqus account, or create an account to use throughout the Disqus comments network.
Second, you can let us know what you think of an article without leaving a comment. Think of these like the Facebook Like button, where you can select from various emotions.
Finally, when you do leave a comment (which we always encourage), you have two really great options. You can search for an animated GIF right from the website. But even better, you can upload a photo of your own to share! This is a great way to show how you’ve taken the article you just read and applied it to your own photography.
We hope you’re enjoying the new Photofocus website! Leave a comment below to let us know what you think, or how we can improve.
Share this post with your friends:
Inside the Photofocus redesign: Articles and comments
As we continue to make improvements to the new Photofocus.com, I wanted to draw your attention to a few different features. This comes after a tedious five-month process where we worked to determine how to make finding your favorite stories easier, and have them appear more visually, than ever before.
If you missed our first two walk-throughs, check them out below:
This time, I want to show you around our new article pages.
Articles
When you click on an article, you’ll be greeted by a large image that’s specific to each article. As you scroll down you’ll see the article contents just like before. On the left side, you’ll see a column that shows the categories for the article, along with a link to the comments section. There are also buttons so you can share the article with your friends via social media or email.
Underneath each article is an author widget that tells you more about the author. If you click on their name, you’ll be taken to their author page, where you can see all their articles.
If you keep scrolling, you’ll also see recommended articles. These are chosen automatically based on the type of article you’re currently reading.
Comments
Finally, at the bottom of each article you’ll see a comments section. This is a place where you can leave your reaction to the article, ask questions of the author and engage with other readers. There’s a few cool features here that are new to the site.
First, you can now login with your other accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Google. You can also login with a Disqus account, or create an account to use throughout the Disqus comments network.
Second, you can let us know what you think of an article without leaving a comment. Think of these like the Facebook Like button, where you can select from various emotions.
Finally, when you do leave a comment (which we always encourage), you have two really great options. You can search for an animated GIF right from the website. But even better, you can upload a photo of your own to share! This is a great way to show how you’ve taken the article you just read and applied it to your own photography.
We hope you’re enjoying the new Photofocus website! Leave a comment below to let us know what you think, or how we can improve.
Share this post with your friends:
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
You might also like:
Inside the Photofocus redesign: Navigation and search
Inside the Photofocus redesign: The homepage
Website maintenance scheduled for this Sunday
Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:
Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.
Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!
Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.
B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.
Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.
Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.
Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.