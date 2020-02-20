Over the past few days, we encountered a hosting attack that led to some extended downtime on Photofocus.com, as well as several other sites across the internet. During that time, we kept publishing on our regular schedule, but we know you probably weren’t able to easily access the site during this time. You may have also seen things like a browser check or slow loading times; this was us trying to get the site back up and running properly.

Since the initial issue, I’m happy to report our site is back up and running normally — and in fact, you might even notice faster performance! In no way was your data compromised during this period; Photofocus does not store personal information on its servers.

Here’s what you might’ve missed during the outages:

Master emotion and natural light with Chris Orwig

Additionally, our friend, Chris Orwig held a free masterclass Monday afternoon! You can still check out a recording of his class. You’ll learn how to create artistic photography and capture emotion, while mastering natural light. You’ll also get two free eBooks. Start watching today!

Join Photofocus at WPPI!

And if you’re headed out to WPPI next week in Las Vegas, be sure to join the Photofocus team for our night photowalk or readers’ breakfast. We hope to see you there!

Lead photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash