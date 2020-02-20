Over the past few days, we encountered a hosting attack that led to some extended downtime on Photofocus.com, as well as several other sites across the internet. During that time, we kept publishing on our regular schedule, but we know you probably weren’t able to easily access the site during this time. You may have also seen things like a browser check or slow loading times; this was us trying to get the site back up and running properly.

Since the initial issue, I’m happy to report our site is back up and running normally — and in fact, you might even notice faster performance! In no way was your data compromised during this period; Photofocus does not store personal information on its servers.

Here’s what you might’ve missed during the outages:

On Photography February 16, 2020 Cindy Sherman On Photography: Cindy Sherman, 1954-present - “The still must tease with the promise of a story the viewer of it itches to be told.” – Cindy Sherman The photographer is the
Femalt weightlifter celebrates hands in the air with her coach after winning the championship Covering my first international sports event, part three - Here we are with the big gun and a few of my favorite images taken with the Sony 400mm f/2.8. Let me tell you, covering
How to fix backlit portrait problem areas in Photoshop - In this video, Sony Artisan Chris Orwig shows us how to fix common problem areas when it comes to backlit portraits. Using Photoshop, Chris shows
Using Excire Search to locate landmarks - Using Excire Search to locate landmarks is quick and easy to do. I tend to travel a lot and I really like lighthouses, but I
Just one senator holds up CASE Act - What can you do to help get the CASE Act Legislation to the floor of the Senate for a vote? Help put pressure on Senator
emotional photography Emotional photography: Eight ways to capture feeling in photos - Emotions can be found anywhere in photography, even in landscape photos. However, as a portrait photographer or event photographer, it’s more important than ever to
Two ways to stabilize motion in After Effects - There are two great ways to stabilize shaky video footage in After Effects. One way is to use the Track Motion feature, while another is
photographic legacy The legacy of our photographs - This isn’t necessarily something any of us really like to talk about. Because I’m dealing with it personally and creeping up there in age, I’m
Adobe celebrates 30th birthday of Photoshop - This morning, Adobe announced a range of updates to Photoshop for both desktop and iPad, to help ring in the software’s 30th birthday. According to

Master emotion and natural light with Chris Orwig

Additionally, our friend, Chris Orwig held a free masterclass Monday afternoon! You can still check out a recording of his class. You’ll learn how to create artistic photography and capture emotion, while mastering natural light. You’ll also get two free eBooks. Start watching today!

Join Photofocus at WPPI!

And if you’re headed out to WPPI next week in Las Vegas, be sure to join the Photofocus team for our night photowalk or readers’ breakfast. We hope to see you there!

Lead photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash