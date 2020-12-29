This morning, a few of our partners announced some huge deals to ring in the new year!

LuminarAI creative bundles

From today through the morning of January 1, 2020, you can save on two LuminarAI bundles:

Festive Bundle for $119: Luminar AI (1 seat), Winter Wonderland templates pack, Aurora HDR

Luminar (1 seat), Winter Wonderland templates pack, Aurora HDR Fireworks Bundle for $158: LuminarAI (2 seats), 1-year Luminar X membership

Get started with your bundle and save today!

Search through your photos with Excire

Our friends at Excire are offering big savings on the Excire Bundle, which includes the standalone Excire Foto app and the Excire Search 2 plugin for Lightroom Classic. Get started and experience the power of AI search at your fingertips!

Excire Bundle: Originally $89, on sale for $49

Originally $89, on sale for $49 Excire Foto: Originally $49, on sale for $39

To get your copy, just visit Excire.com! Savings end January 2, 2020.

Up to 30% off Xpozer prints plus a free winter gift pack

Through January 11, 2020, you can save up to 30% off Xpozer print and frame packs! Plus, get a gift pack with Lightroom and Luminar presets, a photo editing eBook and a $10 voucher for free! Get started and save today at Xpozer.com.