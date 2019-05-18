Hit a home run for June’s Photographer of the Day!

We loved seeing all your macro photographs for May’s Photographer of the Day feature! In June, we’re looking for you to hit a home run with your favorite sports photographs. It can be any sport — baseball, football, hockey, basketball … even extreme ironing (apparently that’s a thing).
To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px or Facebook communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!
Bryan Esler
Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
