Highlight macro details for May’s Photographer of the Day!

We loved seeing all your travel photographs for April’s Photographer of the Day feature! In May, we’re looking for your favorite macro photographs. Showcase those up-close details and bring the miniature world to life!
To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px or Facebook communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!
Bryan Esler
Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
