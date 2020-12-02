If you live in Europe, you’re going to want to check this out! Our friends over at Excire have teamed up with Dell and Intel to present a contest for the Ultimate Creative Bundle. You could win an Intel-powered Dell XPS 13 creator laptop, plus a copy of Excire Foto to help manage and find your photos!

With Excire Foto, it’s easy to manage, find and automatically keyword your images. Using artificial intelligence, your photos stay on your machine and are locally scanned. You can search by keyword, but also find similar faces and even search by a smile.

With the Dell XPS 13, you can create beautiful photos with real-world sound and lighting responsiveness, helping to bring your imagination to life! If you’re a photographer, you’ll love the faster, easier creative flow with the XPS 13 laptop, powered by the Intel Evo platform.