From all of us at Photofocus, we wish you and your families the happiest of Thanksgivings! In preparing for your feast later today, here are a few articles that might help you capture the moment:

A Low-Key Thanksgiving: Focus on the Details - For the past several years, our Thanksgivings have been pretty low-key as a family. We sleep in, watch football and eat turkey. Needless to say,
Creative lighting for your pumpkins - Whether you are photographing pumpkins for fall, Halloween or even Thanksgiving, it’s easy to get creative with lighting for your pumpkins. Halloween spooky Want something
Portrait Tips: How to ruin Thanksgiving in three easy steps! - Thanksgiving is next week in the U.S., and it’s one of the biggest, most-celebrated holidays of the year. Family and friends gather from all around
Portrait Tips: Make a Thanksgiving time-lapse - Murphy’s Law has a special addendum just for photographers: “Anything interesting that can happen will happen — as soon as you put your camera down.”

Don’t forget to check out Holiday Shopping Guide for all things Black Friday!

Lead photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash