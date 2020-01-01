From all of us at Photofocus, we wish you a very Happy New Year! To get you started with 2020, be sure to check out some of our New Year-centric pieces:

Our favorite products of 2019 - With the New Year officially starting Wednesday, we wanted to bring you some of our favorite products released in the past year. What are some
Make Your Resolution to Improve Your Photography Make your resolution to improve your photography - I’d like to take a moment and provide you with some simple wisdom. With the New Year around the corner, your resolution can be improving
Photofocus Rewind: 2019 in review - Before we celebrate the big ball drop tonight, I wanted to take a look back at what 2019 was like for photographers. While the year

Lead photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash