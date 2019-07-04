Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Happy Fourth of July, from Photofocus!

0

On this date in 1776, the Declaration of Independence of the United States was declared. 243 years later, we’re celebrating America’s birthday in the way we know how — with fireworks. Red, white and blue parades. And more fireworks.

If you plan on making photos of this evening’s or weekend’s fireworks, we’ve got some great tips for you. Check out some of our recent Fourth of July articles below to get you started in making something truly unique in celebrating our country!

Don’t forget to share your favorite fireworks photos to our Flickr group!

Portrait Tips: Sparkler portraits - Photographing fireworks is one of the most fun things you can do on the Fourth of July — but it’s also a great way to ruin your family fun. While everyone is trying to enjoy the show, you’re sitting there cussing at your camera and running around to get a different angle while your spouse…
Four creative techniques for photographing fireworks - Fireworks photography is a great way to get your creative juices flowing. The traditional approach for shooting fireworks is to set your camera on a tripod and open the shutter for a few seconds while the fireworks explode. Last year I started experimenting with handheld fireworks photography to see what new looks I could create.…
Learn photography from start to finish with Fourth of July deals from Joel Grimes - To celebrate the Fourth of July, photography educator Joel Grimes is putting 30 of his courses and products on sale, for just $9 each! These “Start to Finish” courses take you through each step of how to photograph specific shoots, showing you the real workflow so you can apply it to your own photography. Included…
Save $25 on Luminar 3 with Fourth of July offer - Starting today, July 2, 2019, Skylum is running a secret Fourth of July offer, offering $25 off its Luminar 3 Signature Edition package. This brings the cost down to just $60! You’ll also receive a Hollywood-inspired Looks pack by Los Angeles-based commercial photographer Ilya Nodia. Hurry! The savings end on July 10, 2019. Click here…
Celebrate your independence with great Fourth of July savings from B&H - B&H is having some great sales over the Fourth of July holiday. Check out the below featured deals and more at bhphotovideo.com! Ruggard Red Series Scarlet Tech Messenger Bag $70 off; on sale until July 31, 2019 The Ruggard Red Series Scarlet Tech Messenger Bag is a shoulder bag with a 53″ adjustable strap that…
Seven tips to photograph fireworks and architecture - With summer comes national holidays (July 1 in Canada, July 4 in the US and July 14 in France) and fireworks. Chances are, many of you will be going to see fireworks and will want to photograph them. If you’re in a large city, it’s worth planning your shots to get some interesting architecture or…
Get fired up for fireworks - Fireworks come but once a tear for many of us. It calls for specialized settings in order to get the most out of our 30-40 minute opportunity each year. I know I’ve always got to go back and review previous year’s camera settings in order to improve my crop of good ones each time I…

Lead photo by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts