We hope you’ve had a great Fourth of July weekend so far! Whether you’re celebrating up at your cottage, on the lake or staying home, we have some great tutorials to help you make the most of your holiday weekend.

Check out this fun fireworks animation from our friends over at Plotaverse. See how you can make great photos over the Fourth of July below, and don’t forget to share your favorite firework photos in the Photofocus Community, too!

Get ready to photograph fireworks

Fireworks photos made easy: Getting the most bang out of your images - Mike Martin is a gifted Chicago-based photographer. He excels in various genres of photography, including portraiture and yes, fireworks. I caught up with him to ask how he creates such beautiful images. Location, location, location I asked him how he goes about choosing the best locations for photographing fireworks for the 4th of July and […] Seven ideas to get solid fireworks photos - When celebrations push exploding colored lighting into the heavens it’s time to break out a camera. Fireworks photography is a blast! Grab your tripod A sturdy tripod on a sturdy surface is important to solid fireworks images. I once set my tripod on a wooden deck with people moving a bit. Needless to say all […] Create one-of-a-kind flower firework photos - When you are looking to create something different when capturing fireworks, try your hand at making firework flower images. My friend Heidi Mixon shared this primer on getting started in this creative capture method. I haven’t had a chance to try it yet, but I can’t wait! Here’s how she does it. Gear You need […]

Take your fireworks shots to the next level